BusinessGreen launches latest Towards Net Zero Leaders Briefing

Towards Net Zero Energy event to provide invaluable insights into the net zero energy transition and how leading businesses are responding

BusinessGreen has today confirmed the date for the first Towards Net Zero Leaders Briefing of 2020, which will take place at a central London venue on the morning of Tuesday April 28th.

Building on the success of the Towards Net Zero Leaders Briefing series last year, BusinessGreen will this year host three half day conferences on the net zero transition covering the rapid changes underway in the fields of energy, buildings and infrastructure, and transport.

The briefings, which are free to attend for BusinessGreen Members, will complement the world's first Net Zero Festival on September 30th.

The first event - titled Towards Net Zero Energy - will take place at a central London venue and will bring together experts from across the energy sector and wider business community to explore how companies of all shapes and sizes can embrace and support the net zero energy transition, unlocking multiple benefits in the process.

"All businesses rely on energy and all businesses will be impacted by the rapid transition to a net zero energy system," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "Whether they focus on green tariffs, onsite generation, clean energy contracts, emerging green heat systems or a combination of different solutions, all firms will need a strategy to curb their energy-related emissions over the coming decade. Our latest Leaders Briefing will provide invaluable insights into how businesses are seizing the opportunities and minimising the risks associated with the transition towards net zero energy."

The agenda will see leading energy industry experts and sustainability executives provide an overview of the decarbonisation trends re-shaping the energy sector before exploring the best practices businesses are embracing to drive emissions reductions through onsite generation, green tariffs, and other measures.

Tickets for the event are available now at a Super Early Bird Rate.