Nottingham Forest FC scores 100 per cent renewables deal with Bulb

Nottingham Forest FC's City Ground will be powered by 100 per cent renewables under the deal | Credit: Nffcchris

Club teams up with green energy supplier to ensure stadium and training academy run on 100 per cent renewable electricity

Nottingham Forest has become the latest English football club to score a major green power deal, partnering with energy supplier Bulb to ensure the club's stadium and training academy are both powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity.

The deal will also see the Championship team's fans offered £50 credit if they switch their home energy supplier to a Bulb 100 per cent renewable power tariff, with a further £10 donated to the Nottingham Forest Community Trust for every fan that signs up, the firm announced last week.

Nottingham Forest's chief commercial officer, David Cook, said the deal was the latest step in the club's "proud history of being innovative and pioneering".

"We are delighted to be forging this exciting partnership with Bulb," he said. "As a club, it is vitally important that we are always looking at ways of being environmentally responsible, and it's great that we can now power the iconic City Ground with 100 per cent green energy."

As official green energy partner for the club, Bulb said it would also be sponsoring Nottingham Forest FC's Player of the Month award, in addition to rolling out advertising branding around the City Ground.

Dan Sheldon, head of Bulb for Business, said there was "a big opportunity for clubs to step up and help protect the planet".

"Bulb is currently helping over 8,000 UK businesses, organisations and communities to lower their bills and reduce their carbon emissions," he said. "There has never been a better time to join the fight against the climate crisis."

The club is not the first to harness the power of green energy for its team's matches. For example, Arsenal FC have teamed up with renewables supplier Octopus since 2016, while Forest Green Rovers currently planning a brand new home ground it has dubbed the 'greenest in the world'.