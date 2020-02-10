What will happen to UK infrastructure made redundant by the net zero transition?

  • Robert Spencer, AECOM
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The net zero transition will render swathes of older infrastructure redundant, but there is no plan in place to make use of these resources, says AECOM's Robert Spencer

Most infrastructure is designed without the end of its life in mind. From Victorian sewers and railway lines to Roman Roads, it is fair to say that most infrastructure in the UK has an old footprint. Infrastructure...

To continue reading...

More on Infrastructure

More news