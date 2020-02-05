Ryanair told to stop running adverts carrying 'misleading' CO2 claims

But budget airline claims 'single most important thing any consumer can do to halve their carbon footprint is switch to Ryanair'

Ryanair has been told to stop running adverts carrying "misleading" claims about the level of CO2 emissions from its aircraft by the UK advertising watchdog, but the low-cost airline immediately hit back at the ruling, insisting its flights have a lower carbon footprint compared to rival operators.

The budget airline ran several adverts across print, online, television and radio last September boasting that it was Europe's "lowest emissions airline" and a "low CO2 emissions airline", prompting a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over the veracity of the claims.

Ryanair said a combination of newer, more efficient aircraft, more direct flights and fewer empty seats per journey meant it had a lower emissions intensity compared to many of its rivals, and it continues to claim tickets on its planes offer 25 per cent lower CO2 compared to other major European operators.

But the ASA today banned Ryanair from running the adverts, after ruling the CO2 claims they carried were "misleading".

The watchdog said it believed the CO2 claims in the adverts "would be understood relatively" and it was "satisfied that CO2 per passenger distance was an appropriate method to compare the carbon footprint of passengers on different airlines".

However, it said it was "concerned that the basis of the claims had not been made clear in the ads and that the evidence provided was insufficient to demonstrate that Ryanair was the lowest carbon-emitting airline on the basis of that metric".

"Consequently, we concluded that the claims 'Europe's… Lowest Emissions Airline' and 'low CO2 emissions' were misleading," the ASA ruling states.

The aviation industry is coming under increasing pressure to tackle its climate impact, with fears that the growing Swedish 'flygskam', or flight-shame, movement is beginning to spread internationally and could put a dampener on growth in air traffic in the coming years.

Yesterday the UK aviation sector pledged to go 'carbon neutral' by 2050 by focusing on cleaner fuels, engine efficiency, and carbon offsetting, but green campaigners such a Greenpeace suggested the plan lacked credibility and placed too strong an onus on offsetting, labelling it "a flight of fancy".

In response to the ruling, Ryanair insisted it was "delighted" with the advertising campaign, and said its assessments showed CO2 emissions per passenger for every kilometre travelled on its planes was 66kg, which made its CO2 emissions 25 per cent lower than other major European airlines.

"The single most important thing any consumer can do to halve their carbon footprint is switch to Ryanair," the firm said. "We successfully ran this advertising message in 10 countries across Europe. We made minor adjustments to the advertising in the UK market at the request of the relevant approval bodies. We were surprised we had to make these small changes, as the message was approved in other markets and we provided all the supporting data they required."