Green Share Bill: MP pushes for law to help cooperatives to raise green investment

Private members Bill from Labour's Anna McMorrin aims to create a level playing-field for cooperatives and mutuals seeking to raise funds for environmental projects

A new law that would make itr easier for cooperatives and community associations to raise investment for environmental projects has been tabled in Parliament.

The Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies (Environmentally Sustainable Investment) Bill - dubbed the Green Share Bill - is a private members' bill introduced today by Labour MP for Cardiff North, Anna McMorrin.

Currently cooperatives and mutuals cannot raise money by issuing transferable shares. Instead their capital comes from retained earnings or reserves built up over time, and various forms of withdrawable capital or debt.

McMorrin argues the restrictions mean cooperatives finding it harder to raise money to invest, innovate, and grow their businesses, compared to private entities.

The Green Share Bill should make it easier for cooperatives and mutuals to raise investment to fund the retrofitting of existing housing association homes or the construction of zero-carbon new build housing stock, she said. Similarly, the approach could help enable the expansion of renewable energy cooperatives or the community ownership of water utilities.

The legislation would also place a duty on capital to be used to invest in environmentally sustainable projects.

"My green share bill is an opportunity to use investment for the common good," McMorrin said. "To effect real change from the ground up, not only for the benefit of our communities, but to help tackle the single most important issue our planet faces for our future generations.

"This bill would support communities who want to tackle the climate emergency, as well as bringing secure green jobs and growth across the country including to those areas which have seen huge job losses. This really is a win-win for people, communities and investors, providing secure, green jobs and skills and creating a better, more sustainable living environment for all."

The MP drew third in the private members ballot, which enables MPs time in Parliament to introduce their own laws. Second reading of the bill will take place on Friday 27th March.

Private Members Bills rarely pass unless the government lends it support. However, with Ministers facing calls to make green finance innovations and regional investment a key component of the "year of climate action" kicked off yesterday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson campaigners are hopeful the proposals could gain traction in Parliament.

General Secretary of the Co-op Party, Joe Fortune, said: "We know that an economy which better shares power and wealth is one where there is a larger co-operative sector. We need a level playing field to allow co-operatives to access investment for growth and the achievement of their driving mission including sustainability. It's great that there is an opportunity in this bill to begin this work. The Co-operative Party is looking forward to working with Anna McMorrin over the coming weeks and months to get this Bill on to the statute book."

In related news, Philip Dunne, the new Conservative chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, announced he had put forward a proposal for his Private Members Bill today, the Sewage (Inland Waters) Bill. Writing on Twitter, he said the BIll's intention was "to prevent discharge of untreated sewage, making a major impact in cleaning up Britain's rivers and watercourses".

He added that he looked forward to introducing the Bill on the floor of the House in July.