What Amber Rudd did next: Former Home Secretary joins The Climate Group

Former Energy and Climate Change Secretary joins board of The Climate Group, ahead of a critical year for business engagement with the climate crisis

Former UK Home Secretary and Energy and Climate Change Secretary Amber Rudd has been appointed as a Trustee on the UK board of international non-profit The Climate Group.

Rudd, who was MP for Hastings and Rye till last year when she stepped down ahead of the general election, was Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change from 2015 to 2016, during which time she led the UK's delegation at the Paris Climate Summit in 2015.

She was also Work and Pensions Secretary in 2018, as well as Minister for Women and Equalities. Prior to joining Parliament, she worked in investment banking in both New York and London.

During her stint as Energy and Climate Change Secretary Rudd was a vocal advocate for bolder, business-led climate action, as well as a key figure in the Cameron government's efforts to bolster its environmental reputation and drive a phase out of coal power in the UK. However, she also faced criticism from green groups for overseeing steep cuts to clean energy subsidies and failing to block government moves to axe carbon capture and storage funding and axe zero carbon homes standards.

Rudd said that The Climate Group's work with over 300 large global businesses to speed-up the move to electric vehicles, and clean, smart energy systems was helping to shift markets and policies.

"The climate crisis poses one of the most serious long-term risks to economic and national security globally, but also one of the biggest opportunities," Rudd said. "The Climate Group is a world leading non-profit driving faster climate action. Their work with now over 300 large global businesses to speed-up the move to electric vehicles, and clean, smart energy is helping to shift markets and policies. Together with its role running the global states and regions alliance for climate action, the Under2 Coalition, they are showing how climate change is too big a problem to be left to national governments and politicians alone. I look forward to supporting The Climate Group in its ambition to drive more climate action at an even greater pace and scale."

Joan MacNaughton, chair of The Climate Group's board, said Rudd would help support "a bold and ambitious program of securing greater action from global businesses and from states and regions across the world to drive change".

"Amber's presence will reinforce our talented leadership team's efforts to accelerate delivery of the climate action needed over the next crucial decade," she added.