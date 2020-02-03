Boris Johnson promises high green standards - but no alignment on EU rules

PM gears up for clash with Brussels in free trade deal talks, as EU insists level playing field needed for close future relationship

Boris Johnson is gearing up for a major battle with Brussels ahead of the latest phase of trade talks with the bloc, claiming there is "no need" for the UK to accept EU environmental rules after Brexit, despite repeated warnings from the EU that any comprehensive tariff-free agreement would require a regulatory 'level playing field'.

The Prime Minister today set out his vision for a future trade deal with the EU at a speech in Greenwich, where he called for a Canada-style agreement that "avoids the panoply of EU regulation" while granting the UK free access to the European Single Market.

The call came as the EU also set out its negotiating position, reiterating its long-standing warnings that such an agreement is not on offer given the bloc's intention to guard against the 'dumping' on the EU market of any UK goods that are not produced to comparable environmental and labour standards.

Green groups have continually raised concerns the UK could ditch EU environmental rules and standards after Brexit as it seeks free trade deals with countries outside Europe, despite Ministerial assurances to the contrary. Campaign group Greener UK and others voiced disappointment on Friday that the government's flagship Environment Bill contains no legal guarantee that high green standards will be maintained in future.

Johnson today again promised the UK would maintain or surpass EU environmental standards in future and stresed that even if the government fails to secure a Canada-style trade deal, the UK would not be left facing a cliff-edge, no-deal Brexit scenario at the end of this year.

"There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar - any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules," Johnson said, in a speech which notably failed to mention the word 'Brexit'. "The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas - better, in many respects, than those of the EU - without the compulsion of a treaty."

If a Canada-style agreement is not possible, Johnson said the UK's trade deal with the EU would be based on its existing Withdrawal Agreement, which was finalised last week as the UK entered into the Brexit transition period at 11pm on Friday.

"The choice is emphatically not 'deal or no-deal'," said Johnson. "The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada's - or more like Australia's. And I have no doubt that in either case the UK will prosper."

However, critics were quick to point out that the exit deal was a long way short of the comprehensive trade deal that Johnson and his allies promised to deliver and previously declared would be easy to finalise. Business groups are increasingly fearful that without an agreement they face the prospect of tariffs and non-tariff barriers from the start of next year.

In his speech, Johnson repeatedly sought to ease fears of a 'race to the bottom' on climate and environmental standards after Brexit, pointing to the UK's 2050 net zero emissions goal and animal welfare standards as examples where Britain remains ahead of its European neighbours.

"We will not engage in some cut-throat race to the bottom," he said. "We are not leaving the EU to undermine European standards, we will not engage in any kind of dumping whether commercial, or social, or environmental... Here again I dispel the absurd caricature of Britain as a nation bent on slash and burn of workers' rights and environmental protection, as if we are saved from Dickensian squalor only by enlightened EU regulation."

He also again reiterated his support for the UK's decarbonisation goals, ahead of a major speech tomorrow where he is expected to kick off a "year of climate action".

"On the great environmental issue of our time, perhaps the greatest issue facing humanity, Britain was the first major economy in the world - let alone the EU - to place upon our own shoulders a legal obligation to be carbon neutral by 2050," Johnson said. "That will put huge strains on our system, it will require full effort and change but we know we can do it."

But he insisted the UK would was not "going to insist that the EU does everything that we do, as the price of free trade".

"Will we stop Italian cars or German wine from entering this country tariff free, or quota free, unless the EU matches our UK laws on plastic coffee stirrers or maternity leave or unless they match our laws in any other field of policy that might conceivably affect the production of an Alfa Romeo or a bottle of gewurtztraminer?" he asked. "Will we accuse them of dumping? Of course not."

However, Greener UK, while welcoming the PM's support for high standards and climate action, argued once again that any pledges to high environmental standards needed to be made in law in order to effectively guard against any weakening of green and food protections through future trade deals.

Like the PM today, ministers have often said they are committed to high or the highest standards, and there will be no regression. This is good to hear. But we still need to see such a commitment in law. https://t.co/jyMAF9C5Vc — Greener UK (@GreenerUK_) February 3, 2020

Many critics also remain sceptical as to how the UK would be able secure an ambitious free-trade deal without accepting EU standards, which Brussels again today emphasised would have to be part and parcel of any such agreement.

Echoing the Political Declaration that the UK government signed off on alongside the Withdrawal Agreement, documents released by the EU today state that any future free trade deal "will have to be based on a balance of rights and obligations and ensure a level playing field".

In a vision that contrasted sharply with that set out by Johnson, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the EU was ready to offer a highly ambitious deal with zero tariffs and quotas on trade, but only with "specific and effective guarantees to ensure a level playing field".

"We will negotiate in good faith," Barnier said. "The Commission will continue working very closely with the European Parliament and the Council. Our task will be to defend and advance the interests of our citizens and of our Union, while trying to find solutions that respect the UK's choices."

Johnson has stressed the Brexit transition period must come to an end in December 2020, leaving a tight 11-month timetable for the two sides to agree on their future relationship across trade, policy, and regulations so as to avoid the UK crashing fully out of the EU without a deal next January.

Separately, leaked Defra documents today indicate that, despite ministers' repeated claims to the contrary, the government is willing to accept food products facing checks and paperwork at the UK border in a bid to secure a swift trade agreement with the EU, according to Greenpeace's investigative unit Unearthed.

The EU has made clear leaving the customs union and single market makes UK border trade checks "indispensable", but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab denied this in a TV interview yesterday, insisting there would not be any customs checks in future.

The documents also state the government's priority going into negotiations will be to "build-in flexibility… to maximise opportunities for trade with the rest of the world", opening up the potential for the UK to diverge from EU food and environmental standards in future, Unearthed reports.

The leaked Defra documents suggest the government is looking to minimise rather than eliminate checks, yet they also warn there may not be enough time in the transition period to agree on food and environmental standards.

A government spokesperson told Unearthed: "We will seek the best trade deal for every corner of the UK - one which lives up to the values of British consumers, businesses, farmers, and our food and fishing industries. We are firmly committed to upholding our high environmental, food safety and animal welfare standards.

"We are ready to negotiate a Canada-style Free Trade Agreement with no alignment, as set out in the Government manifesto. The EU has jointly agreed to do everything possible to reach an ambitious future partnership by the end of 2020."