Ovo Energy and Mitsubishi team up to offer free EV miles

OVO has teamed up with Mitsubishi to offer free charging for new Outlander customers / Credit: OVO

A collaboration between Ovo Energy and Japanese car maker Mitsubishi Motors will give new customers free charging for the first 10,000 miles of driving

Customers who purchase a Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) will be able to charge it for free for the first 10,000 miles of its use through OVO Energy, the two companies have today announced.

New owners of the Outlander would have to switch to OVO's 100 per cent green energy Energy EV Everywhere tariff to benefit from the deal, after which their accounts wouild would credited with £20 each month for 24 months to cover the typical cost of charging the vehicle.

Under the offer, customers will also receive a free 7kW OVO Smart Charger, or membership of EV charging network Polar Plus.

Travelling 10,000 miles in the Outlander's Electric Vehicle mode represents a 1,610 tonne reduction in tailpipe CO2 emissions compared with driving a combustion-engine car that produces 100g/km of CO2, according to Mitsubishi.

Plug-in hybrid technology is credited with reducing noise and pollution in urban areas and stop-go traffic, where combustion-engine vehicles are at their least efficient.

Some 50,000 Outlanders have been registered in the UK since 2014. The plug-in hybrid SUV consumes electricity at a rate of 3.68 miles/kWh, which equates to 2,717kWh of energy to travel 10,000 miles. It has a range of 28 miles, emissions of 46g/km, and a fuel economy figure of 139.7 mpg (WLTP).

Rob Lindley, managing director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK welcomed the new alliance, arguing that "only by partnering with OVO Energy could we make such a bold offer, and we hope it will successfully drive our shared ambitions of making transport in the UK more sustainable as quickly as possible".

The offer is valid for registrations of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV till the end of March this year.

The move comes as investment bank UBS predicted Europe could see a price war on plug-in hybrid models as manufacturers work to minimise the risk of fines if they breach EU vehicle emissions standards. The bank noted that manufacturers are likely to aggressively market plug in hybrids over the course of 2020 as each sale helps them count towards emissions standards rules that many leading auto firms are currently on track to miss, risking significant fines from Brussels.