'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity': EY to go 'carbon neutral' by end of 2020

Accounting giant to both reduce and offset its carbon emissions as part of plans to 'drive long-term, sustainable growth'

Global accounting giant Ernst & Young (EY) is aiming to be 'carbon neutral' by the end of 2020 by both reducing and offsetting its carbon emissions, the company announced on Friday.

In a bid to improve environmental performance and drive "long-term, sustainable growth", EY said it planned to cut carbon emissions through a focus on reducing travel, enhancing sustainable procurement practices, and procuring more renewable electricity to power its offices worldwide.

The professional services giant also plans to purchase carbon credits to offset its remaining carbon footprint worldwide, by investing in projects to reduce or remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere elsewhere, it explained.

The carbon neutrality pledge forms part of EY's plan to expand its global sustainability strategy, which it said would focus on helping its clients reduce their own emissions though a combination of business innovation and new technologies.

The move makes EY the first of the 'big four' global accounting firms - which also includes PwC, Deloitte, and KPMG - to make a carbon neutrality or net zero pledge, the company argued.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY's global chairman and CEO, said that becoming carbon neutral would be a challenge, but represented "a real step forward" for the firm.

"As an organisation that spans more than 150 countries, with varying views and ambitions on climate change, we recognise this is no easy feat," he said. "However, with over 284,000 EY people who are dedicated to our purpose of building a better working world, EY has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take immediate action to create sustainable, inclusive growth for generations to come."

The company argued the new target would build on encouraging recent progress. From 2017-19 EY cut its office energy emissions by 11 per cent while continuing to grow its business, EY said, adding that it was also currently in the process of negotiating a 10-year power purchase agreement in the UK with an unnamed solar developer that would see it procure 100 per cent renewable electricity for its operations.