Ørsted reports bumper profits thanks to blustery December

Norwegian wind giant says earnings ‘exceeded expectations’ in 2019 and is on track to be carbon neutral by 2025

Norwegian green energy giant Ørsted has delivered a 17 per cent jump in operating profit in 2019, exceeding the firm's expectations.

According to 2019 earnings reported today, Ørsted logged an operating profit of DKK17.5bn ($2.6bn), thanks in part of windier weather than anticipated.

Earnings from onshore and offshore wind jumped 30 per cent jump to DKK 14.bn ($2bn), thanks to the blustery weather and new turbines coming online. Net profit clocked in at DKK 6.1bn ($900m).

Some 86 per cent of Ørsted's heat and power generation comes from renewables, up from 75 per cent last year, putting the firm on track to hit its goal of carbon neutrality by 2025. By 2040, it has promised to ensure its supply chain is carbon neutral as well.

Formerly known as DONG Energy, Ørsted has gradually sold-off its fossil fuel businesses in recent years and refocused its operations on wind energy.

"We've transformed from producing energy based on fossil fuels to producing carbon neutral energy," said CEO Henrik Poulsen. "We've seen a real strengthening of our business and shown that a rapid green turnaround is possible. A decade ago, we were one of Europe's most coal-intensive utilities, and by 2025, we'll be carbon neutral."

He called on other firms to follow suit. "Our change from black to green energy has not been easy but it's been necessary," he added. "I hope that our transformation inspires countries and businesses to take more radical actions than they might think possible. There really is no time to lose if the world is to halve emissions by 2030 and stay below 1.5C of warming."

Earlier this month Ørsted was named the world's most sustainable company in the influential Corporate Knights Global 100.