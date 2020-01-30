Renewable energy in Wales - a new decade
RenewableUK Cymru's Rhys Wyn Jones has big dreams for green energy in Wales
It's difficult to write about the energy transition without flirting perilously with cliché. So began 2020, as I attended events where the air was thick with talk of more joined up thinking, taking...
More news
Andrea Leadsom promises 'stronger, greener' UK as government readies Environment Bill
Landmark Environment Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament today, but concerns remain over strength of green targets and regulatory enforcement
Ørsted reports bumper profits thanks to blustery December
Norwegian wind giant says earnings ‘exceeded expectations’ in 2019 and is on track to be carbon neutral by 2025
Banks must understand that a low-carbon future is a strategic imperative
CISL's Dr Nina Seega warns comments from major banks at Davos suggest they might be about to miss a huge opportunity afforded by climate change