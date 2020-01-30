NAO: Electricity network must curb decarbonisation costs

National Audit Office calls for stricter price controls to ensure UK electricity networks transition to zero carbon more cheaply

The UK's electricity networks may be doing a good jobs at keeping the lights on and preparing the country for a low carbon energy system, but that service is coming at too high a cost to consumers.

That is the conclusion of a new report released today by the National Audit Office (NAO), which calls for stronger price controls and greater co-ordination across the energy system to ensure electricity networks prepare for a low-carbon future at least cost.

Currently around 20 per cent of the average household electricity bill goes towards maintenance and upgrades to the electricity networks, with energy network operators' budgets set by Ofgem.

However, the NAO argued that those budgets were set too generously, while accompanying performance standards were too lax, leading the body to conclude that consumers are being charged more than they should be.

The NAO did acknowledge that customers in Great Britain have generally received a good service from network operators, suffering fewer blackouts than most other EU countries. Operators also broadly met performance targets they were set by Ofgem, it added. But the watchdog insisted reform is still necessary to ensure a net zero transition is delivered at least cost of consumers.

"Ofgem's regulation of electricity networks has delivered good service performance but higher than necessary costs for consumers," said head of the NAO Gareth Davies. "Its approach to price controls used insufficiently demanding targets and the eight-year price control period meant a longer wait before these targets could be reset. "

"While Ofgem has encouraged networks' innovative efforts to reduce carbon emissions, more needs to be done across government if the UK is going to reach net zero emissions at least cost to consumers," he added. "Tougher regulation of networks is part of the picture, but so is greater policy certainty and better coordination between the energy system's many players."

Ofgem is currently designing a fresh set of regulations for electricity network operators, due to come into force in 2021, which promises to curb the amount of cash network operators earn. The NAO also calls on Ofgem to apply "cost pressure" on to networks to encourage them to innovate, particularly so as to cope with a surge in demand as electric heating and electric vehicles become more popular in the years ahead.

Ofgem did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson for the Energy Networks Association, which represents network operators, said it wants to ensure the new regulations provide the "right balance" between value for money and delivering adequate investment towards building a net zero energy system. "We will continue to work with the regulator which decides the business plans for network companies," the trade body promised.

Meanwhile, the NAO also called on the government to give the industry more policy certainty - particularly on the issue of low-carbon heat, as people switching en-masse to electric heating would have serious implications for the electricity grid.

"Our roadmap for low-carbon heat will be published later this year, and we continue to work with Ofgem and industry to ensure that the right amount of investment is made in the network to meet our climate commitments," a spokesperson for the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy said.