UK failure to focus on energy efficiency is wasting millions and damaging public health, Green Alliance study argues

Focusing on demand issues such as the energy efficiency of buildings could save the NHS billions a year, study says

The UK's decarbonisation strategy should pay more attention to the public health benefits of lowering energy demand, the study from Green Alliance in collaboration with the Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions (CREDS) argues

The UK's decarbonisation strategy suffers from a lopsided focus on energy supply while neglecting opportunities to reduce energy demand, a new Green Alliance report published today argues.

A new approach that better targeted the public health impacts of polluting vehicles and inefficient homes could prevent tens of thousands of early deaths and save the NHS £3.7bn a year, the study concludes.

"Most approaches to reduce emissions have relied on decarbonising energy supply: phasing out coal and drastically reducing the price of renewable energy," the study states. "However, this ignores the potential contribution and benefits of the other side of the energy equation: demand reduction."

Written in collaboration with academics from the Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions (CREDS), the study argues that working to lower energy demand across the economy would not only make achieving net zero emissions easier, it would also result in cleaner air and improved homes and public spaces.

For example, shifting just 1.7 per cent of car journeys to active travel such as walking and cycling could save £2.5bn a year or nearly 2 per cent of the NHS budget by reducing health problems like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, the academics calculate.

More broadly, moving to greener transport options like electric vehicles and cycling could help prevent 65,000 premature deaths every year that are attributed to air pollution, the report says.

Indoors, improving energy efficiency could save the NHS another £1.2bn a year, the researchers argue, reducing cases related to cold homes like pneumonia, heart attack, and high blood pressure.

Dr Terry Kemple, executive committee member of the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change, welcomed the report. "It shows that small changes in how we use energy - in our homes and when travelling - would have important benefits for our health, environment and economy," he said.

The study is based on research by CREDS, a collaboration of leading academics across 15 UK universities. It outlines three key actions the government should be taking to address the demand side of the energy equation.

Firstly, it urges policymakers to prioritise reducing demand, particularly by decreasing dependence on cars and introducing business models or infrastructure that reduce the need for materials and products.

Secondly, it calls for officials to support improved technical energy efficiency, mandating the use of technical solutions to reduce energy waste and loss by buildings, transport, and products.

And finally it highlights the need to flex energy demand, aligning demand better with supply through techniques such as 'time of use tariffs', so as to help optimise the use of intermittent renewable energy.

"Going to the effort of decarbonising all of the energy we currently use is not a sensible strategy to bring about a sustainable energy system unless we also take steps to cut demand. This needs to be a dominant part of energy system change," said CREDS director Professor Nice Eyre.

The government is currently committed to upgrading as many houses as possible to Energy Performance Certificate Band C by 2035 "where practical, cost-effective and affordable", and to do the same for all fuel poor and rented households by 2030, following targets set out in the Clean Growth Strategy.

It has also promised to publish a climate action roadmap for the transport sector by the end of this year, outlining how it will end emissions from trains, planes and cars by 2050, including by encouraging active travel.

However, critics have long argued that UK energy and fuel efficiency policies and fundingare underpowered, while the Committee on Climate Change has warned more ambitious measures to curb emissions from buildings are urgently needed if the UK is to meet its carbon targets.

A spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy defended the government's track record. "Combatting climate change is a key Government priority. We're investing over £6bn in household energy efficiency and £1.5bn in electric vehicles - encouraging more people to switch to cleaner homes and transport," he said. "We've already cut emissions by over 40 per cent since 1990 and have a legally-binding target to eliminate our contribution to climate change by 2050."