Renewables pipeline tops 24GW but most projects still 'awaiting construction', research finds

A significant section of Britain's renewable energy pipeline is classed as 'awaiting construction', an analysis by energy market research firm Cornwall Insight has found, suggesting that investors are being put off financing schemes by concerns about potential routes to market.

The latest figures from the Renewable Energy Planning Database reveal the total capacity of renewable energy and storage projects across Britain classed as 'awaiting construction' or 'under construction' stands at 24.7GW of the total pipeline capacity. Research by Cornwall Insight found that more than 15GW of these projects are classed as 'awaiting construction'.

The figure assumes the majority of offshore wind projects in the pipeline will seek to secure clean power price support through the Contracts for Difference scheme, the energy market specialist explained. But other technologies which do not have access to the CfD scheme, including onshore wind and solar farms, are being required to search for subsidy-free routes to market options despite potentially offering clean power at costs that are lower than current wholesale prices.

A growing number of onshore projects have managed to proceed without CfD contracts that guarantee them a price for the power they generate by securing long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with customers with significant energy demands. However, the PPA market remains relatively immature and developers are reluctant to proceed with projects without long term offtake agreements, amidst fears fluctuating wholesale prices could undermine the financial viability of projects that try to sell power on the open market.

"There is little surprise that so much of the total pipeline is awaiting construction - due to the underlying political uncertainty coupled with the lack of available support schemes, dampening investors' confidence," said Lucy Dolton, an analyst at Cornwall Insight. "While large numbers of projects will need to seek subsidy-free routes to market, only a handful have publicly confirmed route to market plans. Presently, utility power purchase agreements (PPAs) remain the leading option, but this may change in 2020 as new business models emerge to meet the needs of subsidy-free generators.

"With rising media attention surrounding the climate crisis and market innovations such as building basket PPAs for consortia, we can expect growth in Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (CPPA) deals. However, these alone will not be enough to meet the needs of all generators in the pipeline."

Separately, yesterday provided further evidence of the growing popularity of PPAs as a subsidy-free route to market, as global asset manager Aviva Investor announced it has closed 23 PPAs for both its medium- and utility-scale onshore wind portfolios.

The assets purchased included the Den Brook and Turncole wind farms, originally developed by Renewable Energy Systems, with an installed capacity of 18MW and 17.5MW respectively.

The deal was closed via the Renewable Exchange platform, an online digital marketplace for Power Purchase Agreements. The platform currently enables more than 900 generators representing 1.6GW of installed capacity to access market evaluations of forward PPA revenues

"By using best in class technology like the Renewable Exchange platform we are able to quickly run, evaluate and execute competitive tenders," said Darryl Murphy, Head of Infrastructure at Aviva Investors. "Accessing a wider pool of suppliers in a simple and resource light manner has enabled us to respond to wholesale power price movements and optimise the execution of our PPAs without committing significant resources."

Robert Ogden, CEO and Founder of Renewable Exchange, added: "It has been a great pleasure to support the team at Aviva Investors in the optimisation of their power purchase agreements. Tendering assets ranging in size from 225kW to 18MW of installed capacity for leading renewable asset manager Aviva Investors demonstrates that all generation assets irrespective of size can benefit from the platform's capability. Utilising digital technology to support effective and efficient procurement decisions is critical for funds and owners of all shapes and sizes to remain competitive and fully optimise their assets in the increasingly decentralized UK market."