Reversing Beeching and electrifying scooters: £500m fund to reopen train lines closed in 1960s leads raft of green transport initatives
Further investments have been announced in the Tyne and Wear Metro and Middlesborough train station, while the government's Bus Open Data Service also went live yesterday
Re-opening train lines, building new stations, digitising bus timetables, and legalising electric scooters are among a raft of initiatives being pursued by the Department of Transport (DfT), as its steps...
Guardian halts fossil fuel advertising
BREAKING: Media group will no longer accept advertising from oil and gas companies, despite acknowledging decision will have implications for its revenues
Toy firm Mattel aims to construct a sustainable future with new bio-plastics building sets
The new products build on the firm's recently announced commitment to make 100 per cent of its toys recycled and recyclable by 2030
Liontrust challenges companies to reach absolute zero carbon emissions
The ‘One and a Half Degree Transition Challenge’ calls for over 200 companies held by the team’s equity and bond funds to provide a plan by the end of 2020 for reaching zero carbon emissions