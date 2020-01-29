Rachel Reeves reelected to BEIS Select Committee Post

Reeves is trying to use the role to reform the UK’s private audit sector, recently hit by a series of scandals including Carillion

Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves has been reelected to chair the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Select Committee, a post she first took up in July 2017.

Reeves is now set to continue to play a central role in directing scrutiny of the government's net zero strategy and wider green economy plans.

"Britain has a world-class, thriving private sector that needs championing and supporting with great policy," Reeves wrote in a statement supporting her application. "But when things go wrong I waste no time in holding those responsible to account, whether fault lies in government or business."

Reeves also used her pre-election statement to reaffirm her determination to prioritise action on climate change, which was brought under the BEIS Select Committee's remit after the Department of Energy and Climate Change was folded into the expanded department.

"There's a lot for us to focus on: ensuring that our policies to tackle climate change are ambitious and effective; protecting jobs and investment across the UK as we leave the EU; helping provide a check on corporate excess as well as government power," Reeves wrote.

Reeves will work closely on environmental issues with the chair of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), whose election will be announced later today. The position, which was held by Labour MP Mary Creagh from 2016 until the loss of her Wakefield seat in the December election, is being contested by Tories Philip Dunne and Matthew Offord.

Committee chairs are divided between parties roughly in proportion to their numbers of seats, with elections held among MPs for the posts.

One of the top priorities for the new BEIS committee and the EAC will be responding the newly launched Citizens Assembly on Climate Change initiative, which was commissioned by a coalition of Parliament's leading select committees.

In addition, environment focused committees are expected to step up pressure on the government to deliver on its promises to engineer a green Brexit and a green budget, while also developing a wider strategy to put the UK back on track to meet its net zero emission targets.

However, the structure of the committees could face a shake-up as early as next week with Number 10 widely tipped to conduct a sweeping reshuffle that could see BEIS reformed once again so as to revive the Department of Energy and Climate Change - a machinery of government change that could be accompanied by changes to the number of select committees.