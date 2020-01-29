Why batteries can and should have 'passports' soon

  • Benedikt Sobotka, Global Battery Alliance
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Benedikt Sobotka of the Global Battery Alliance makes the case for battery passports to boost quality and improve circularity in the energy storage industry

‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World' was the theme of Davos 2020 - and, as far as the global batteries sector is concerned, there is a sense of urgency to meet that expectation. Introducing...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news