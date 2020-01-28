Offshore wind: Giant 9.5MW MHI Vestas turbine sweeps the skies at Danish test site

Offshore wind is slated to play a central role in the EU's decarbonisation plans

Danish wind manufacturer MHI Vestas has installed a prototype of its V174 offshore wind turbine at the Østerild Test Field in Denmark, following on from the turbine's market launch in February last year.

The 9.5MW unit builds on the firm's V164 platform and is designed to generate more energy from lower wind speeds, MHI Vestas announced late last week. With 85-metre blades and a tip height of 197 metres, a single 174-9.5MW turbine should be able to provide equivalent power to that needed by 9,000 UK households, according to the firm.

"The construction of the V174-9.5 MW prototype at Østerild is a much-needed signal that Denmark aims to retain leadership in the wind sector's industrial testing and verification programs," said MHI Vestas CTO Torben Hvid Larsen. "Now, with our latest flagship turbine constructed, we look forward to putting the turbine through its paces ahead of our first commercial projects."

The test program at Østerild will enable the firm to monitor the turbine's reliability and performance output, the firm explained.

The first units are then scheduled for commercial installation as part of the German offshore wind projects, Baltic Eagle and Arcadis Ost 1, in 2022.

The installation continues the pattern of rapid development in offshore wind technology which has seen the renewable resource become a central pillar in the EU's decarbonisation plans. Larger turbines have helped to drastically increase clean power output from new projects while also driving down costs.

By 2027, offshore wind is now expected to become the EU's single largest power source, with growth driven by tghe bloc's target to generate 32 per cent of its power from renewable sources by 2030. The European Commission has stated it expects wind to meet 50 per cent of the continent's energy needs by 2050, when the EU is committed to reach net zero emissions.

However, there were calls earlier this month to raise the ambition of the EU's 2030 renewable energy goal after the most recent data showed that the bloc was set to miss its more modest 2020 renewable energy goals,

Globally, the IEA's most recent offshore wind outlook said the renewable resource has the potential to provide 18 times current electricity demand, driven in large part by the emergence of new generations of larger turbines.