Inside the London Power Tunnels: How the UK energy sector is striving to recruit 400,000 people to power the net zero transition
Some 117,000 new recruits will be needed within the next decade if the UK is to decarbonise power and heat networks in time for 2050
Buried 32 metres below the rumbling traffic of north London's Seven Sisters road lies a powerful sign of the revolution underway in Britain's energy system. The London Power Tunnels, which run east...
Clean tech firms and investors can now apply to join us for the fifth annual BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum pitch event
Reports: Cement sector facing 'dramatic' cost rise as climate pressure intensifies
Equity researcher Redburn downgrades two major cement producers as it forecasts major hike in costs to decarbonise sector
New net zero taskforce launched to guide transformation of UK infrastructure
The taskforce will begin by researching two reports on the net-zero transition that will be shared at COP26 in Glasgow in November
Austrian brickmaker turns to storage technologies to produce 'climate friendly' bricks
Senftenbacher hires EnergyNest to install large thermal energy storage battery in Austrian brickworks, set to slash emissions by 2,000 tonnes a year