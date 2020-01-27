NHS England aims to chart course towards net zero emissions

Three major new initiatives launched in support of NHS's decarbonisation vision

NHS England is to launch a trio of initiatives aimed at reducing the health service's contribution to climate change and air pollution, as it strives to become the first major health service in the world to reach net zero emissions, chief executive Simon Stevens announced on Saturday.

Health and care systems are responsible for an estimated 5.4 per cent of the UK's carbon footprint, according to a recent report, making decarbonising healthcare critical if the UK is to reach its overarching 2050 net zero goal.

In support of the new goal NHS England confirmed it is establishing an expert panel to set out how the health service can reach net zero ahead of the national 2050 deadline. Chaired by Dr Nick Watts, an expert on links between climate change and health, the NHS Net Zero Expert Panel will examine the health service's energy use and how it can source more renewable energy. It will also look at where changes to the service's medical equipment and pharmaceutical supplies could cut emissions, and explore how technology could be used to reduce the number of outpatient appointments, which result in associated transport emissions.

Watts is also executive director of the Lancet Countdown, an initiative from the influential journal to the how climate change is affecting health outcomes.

"The impact of climate change on our health is there for all to see and at the Lancet Countdown, we have amassed the evidence to encourage health systems across the world to take action," said Watts. "The NHS in England leads the world in taking action on climate change and improving public health along the way, so I am delighted to have been asked by Sir Simon Stevens to help chart a route to a net zero health service."

The panel will submit an interim report to NHS England in the summer with the final report expected in the autumn, ahead of the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

Alongside developing an overarching plan to reach net zero emissions, the NHS also confirmed this weekend that it is planning to take immediate action in 2020 to reduce emissions. A proposed new NHS Standard Contract calls on hospitals to reduce carbon emissions from buildings and estates, while also switching to less polluting anaesthetic gases and better asthma inhalers. In addition, managers are putting forward a range of suggestions for ways that NHS staff can shrink their carbon footprint, encouraging active travel to work such as walking or cycling, the use of reusable cups and bottles instead of single-use plastic, and turning off monitors and photocopiers instead of leaving them on standby.

The plans will be supported by a new campaign, ‘For a Greener NHS', which will encourage staff to reduce their impact on people's health and the environment.

"With almost 700 people dying potentially avoidable deaths due to air pollution every week, we are facing a health emergency as well as a climate emergency,"said NHS head Sir Simon Stevens. "While the NHS is already a world leader in sustainability, as the biggest employer in this country comprising nearly a tenth of the UK economy, we're both part of the problem and part of the solution. That's why today we are mobilising our 1.3 million staff to take action for a greener NHS, and it's why we'll be working with the world's leading experts to help set a practical, evidence-based and ambitious date for the NHS to reach net zero."

The changing climate is increasing pressure on the NHS through more frequent heatwaves and extreme weather events such as flooding, as well as the potential spread of infectious diseases to the UK. Almost 900 people were killed by last summer's heatwave, according to analysis by Public Health England. A third of new asthma cases might be avoided by cutting emissions, while Lyme Disease and encephalitis are among conditions expected to become more common as temperatures rise, NHS England said.