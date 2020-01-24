Nigel Topping appointed UK climate champion

Former We Mean Business CEO tasked with getting businesses, investors, organisations, and cities engaged with the COP26 summit happening in Glasgow in November

Nigel Topping, the former CEO of climate organisation We Mean Business, has been appointed by the UK government as its ‘high level climate action champion' ahead of the COP26 climate summit it is co-hosting with Italy later this year.

In his new role, announced yesterday, Topping will be responsible for encouraging business, investor and regional authority engagement with the UN climate process.

The two-year appointment will see Topping work alongside the Chilean COP25 counterpart Gonzalo Muñoz to help organisations build their ambition to lower carbon emissions and improve climate resilience.

The high profile role is expected to be central to UK government efforts to harness business ambition on climate, in the hope it will encourage reluctant nations to commit to further emissions reductions.

"I am so pleased that Nigel Topping has agreed to play this vitally important champion role in the year where we have to motivate everyone, from governments and businesses to regions, cities and citizens to commit to urgent climate action," said COP26 president Claire O'Neill. "Nigel's incredible experience in building coalitions and driving the focus on targets and actions means he is the best person we could possibly have in this job and I'm so looking forward to working together this year."

Topping resigned from We Mean Business in December after five years at the helm. He said he was "thrilled" to be taking on the new role. "I will work tirelessly with the non-state actor community to help bring the very best of their work to Glasgow," he promised. "2020 is the year for us all to become climate champions and the start of a decade in which we reduce emissions by at least 50 per cent. This will require each one of us pushing our actions to the limit, then taking another step."