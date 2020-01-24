Smart charging key to unlocking electric vehicles
But smart charging won't take off unless it works for the user, warns TechUK's Susanne Baker
Digital technologies have been identified as being at the heart of driving a sustainable and affordable transition to electric vehicles in a new report by Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce, Energising...
More news
New York is kicking California's butt in building electrification
America's twin economic hubs have started a race to electrify their buildings - and so far the Big Apple is winning
Fashion's latest trend? Why H&M, other big brands are investing in garment recycling
Less than one per cent of clothing material today is refashioned to produce new clothing - but some top brands are exploring one potential solution.
Smart charging key to unlocking electric vehicles
But smart charging won't take off unless it works for the user, warns TechUK's Susanne Baker
Nigel Topping appointed UK climate champion
Former We Mean Business CEO tasked with getting businesses, investors, organisations, and cities engaged with the COP26 summit happening in Glasgow in November