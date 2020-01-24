Smart charging key to unlocking electric vehicles

  • Susanne Baker, TechUK
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

But smart charging won't take off unless it works for the user, warns TechUK's Susanne Baker

Digital technologies have been identified as being at the heart of driving a sustainable and affordable transition to electric vehicles in a new report by Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce, Energising...

To continue reading...

More on Technology

More news