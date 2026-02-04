'The transition will lead to savings overall': CCC underscores affordability of net zero goals

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'The transition will lead to savings overall': CCC underscores affordability of net zero goals

Committee reiterates how delivering on net zero target is expected to result in costs equivalent to just 0.2 per cent of GDP, while unlocking multiple long-term benefits

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has this week defended its modelling showing that meeting the UK's net zero targets will result in costs equivalent to just 0.2 per cent of GDP, while delivering enhanced...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Drastic water shortages and air pollution are fuelling Iran's protests

Drax Group announces it could cut around 350 jobs

More on Policy

Defra reveals UK's first plan for tackling 'forever chemicals'
Policy

Defra reveals UK's first plan for tackling 'forever chemicals'

Strategy promises to consult on PFAS drinking water limits and develop safer alternatives for harmful everyday materials

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2026 • 4 min read
Renewables Obligation scheme index change accused of 'damaging investor confidence'
Policy

Renewables Obligation scheme index change accused of 'damaging investor confidence'

Decision to change index-linked subsidy payments prompts criticism from investors, but others argue end to policy uncertainty could help unlock new deals

Michael Nelson, Investment Week
clock 02 February 2026 • 4 min read
Shaun Spiers to step down as chair of Green Alliance
Policy

Shaun Spiers to step down as chair of Green Alliance

Executive director of influential think tank and chair of the Greener UK coalition of environmental groups to step down at the end of February

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 January 2026 • 2 min read