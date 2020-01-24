Tesco banishes shrink wrap for multipack cans

Heinz is exploring ways to roll out the initiative across other retailers, a move that could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 3300 tonnes a year.

Tesco is outlawing shrink wrap used to bind multipacks of cans together in a bid to slash plastic packaging, including branded items such as Heinz baked beans and tomato soup, it announced yesterday.

Permanent multibuy offers will replace shrink-wrapped multipacks for Tesco shoppers once the initiative rolls out on March 2, the firm said, eliminating 175 tonnes of plastic annually.

Alongside own-label produce and Heinz, Tesco said Green Giant, John West and Princes will be among the brands affected. Multipacks of baked beans, tuna, tinned tomatoes and soup are among the most frequently bought grocery items in the UK.

Tesco said it is the first UK retailer to make such a move. "We are removing all unnecessary and non-recyclable plastic from Tesco," said CEO Dave Lewis. "As part of this work, removing plastic wrapped multipacks from every Tesco store in the UK will cut 350 tonnes of plastic from the environment every year and customers will still benefit from the same great value ‘multipack' price. This is part of our plan to remove 1 billion pieces of plastic in 2020."

Heinz said it will continue to supply shrink-wrapped multipacks to other supermarkets for now, explaining that production lines would need to be changed to eliminate shrink wrap entirely from its packaging process. But it is exploring scaling the initiative, which it said could reduce CO2 emissions by 3,300 tonnes a year.

"While we know we have more to do, this initiative is good news for the environment, and for the millions of people who enjoy Heinz varieties every day, as they'll still be able to benefit from the same great value for money," said Georgiana de Noronha, President of Kraft Heinz Northern Europe.

Tesco has pledged to remove a billion pieces of plastic from its own-label products by the end of 2020, while warning suppliers that it will move to delist brands that use excessive non-recyclable packaging.