Knowledge gap leaving ten million UK households wasting energy, Citizens Advice survey finds

Nearly three-quarters of Brits underestimate the contribution of British homes to global warming, research conducted by Citizens Advice in partnership with the Energy Saving Trust has found

Almost 10 million UK households have done nothing to curb their energy usage in recent years, despite widespread focus on the urgent need to tackle energy waste and easy opportunities to save hundreds of pounds on bills, a new study has found.

The research from Citizens Advice together with the Energy Saving Trust was conducted to mark Energy Saving Week 2020, which runs this week from the 20th to 26th January. Just over a third of respondents to the survey - the equivalent of 9.7 million UK households - said they had done nothing to lower energy use.

A major reason for the failure to take action was a significant lack of understanding about the importance of energy efficiency and the difference small changes can make, the research concluded. British homes are responsible for around a quarter of the country's emissions and decarbonising them - particularly when it comes to heating - is one of the biggest challenges facing policymakers as they work towards the UK's 2050 net zero goal.

But almost three-quarters of respondents to the survey were surprised to hear the extent of the contribution British homes made to global warming. Furthermore, 31 per cent did not consider lowering their energy use a priority, while 19 per cent thought it would actually cost them extra to try and control the amount of energy they use. The vast majority - 87 per cent - believed that small changes to how they use energy would make little or no difference to their finances.

In contrast, the research outlines four simple changes that have the potential to save every UK household £100 year, while cutting cumulative emissions equivalent to taking three million cars off the road, according to an analysis by the Energy Saving Trust.

Remcommended measures include turning the thermostat down by 1 degree, which could save households £800m and eliminate 3.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions; changing all lightbulbs to LEDs, saving £230m and stopping 430,000 tonnes of CO2; turning appliances off rather than keeping them on standby, which has the potential to save £690m and cut 1.3 million tonnes of carbon emissions; and filling the kettle with only as much water as needed, capable of saving households £1.1bn and eliminating two million tonnes of CO2.

"Our research shows that while great strides have been made by some households, more can be done, and by more people," said Laura McGadie, Head of Consumer Advice at the Energy Saving Trust. "If every household in Britain made just a handful of energy saving changes, the combined impact could make a big difference to our finances and the environment."

To encourage people to make such changes, Citizens Advice and the Energy Saving Trust have partnered with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Straetgy to produce a list of 20 ways to save, urging people to make the easy changes necessary to cut their energy use.

More than 460 events will also be taking place across the country at various locations, including Citizens Advice centres, aimed at helping people to access energy efficiency advice, save money, and reduce their carbon footprint.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom welcomed the new campaign and urged people to consider the energy saving recommendations. "During Big Energy Saving Week, I'd urge everyone to contact the Simple Energy Advice Service to see what they can do - whether it's changing lightbulbs, switching provider or turning down the thermostat when away from home - to cut their emissions, and their bills," she said.