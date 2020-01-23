Our world is on fire - and business must help put it out
As world leaders gather in Davos, WWF's Christianne Close and Margaret Kuhlow urge businesses to take the lead in tackling climate and nature crisis
Recently, there have been some promising moves by business on climate change and nature loss. The new Davos Manifesto calls for a better kind of capitalism which engages all stakeholders in "shared and...
'Nature is not an asset class': Prince Charles calls for 'evolution' of economic model
Heir to the throne launches Sustainable Markets Council to bring together industry leaders to drive breakthroughs in decarbonisation
Knowledge gap leaving ten million UK households wasting energy, Citizens Advice survey finds
Nearly three-quarters of Brits underestimate the contribution of British homes to global warming, research conducted by Citizens Advice in partnership with the Energy Saving Trust has found
AstraZeneca promises to get to net zero 10 years ahead of schedule
$1bn 'Ambition Zero Carbon' aims for zero carbon emissions across global operations by 2025, and ensure entire value chain is carbon negative by 2030
