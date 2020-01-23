Our world is on fire - and business must help put it out

Credit: John Carnemolla
Credit: John Carnemolla
  • Christianne Close and Margaret Kuhlow, WWF
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As world leaders gather in Davos, WWF's Christianne Close and Margaret Kuhlow urge businesses to take the lead in tackling climate and nature crisis

Recently, there have been some promising moves by business on climate change and nature loss. The new Davos Manifesto calls for a better kind of capitalism which engages all stakeholders in "shared and...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news