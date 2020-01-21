Government ramps-up on-street EV charge point funding to £10m

The government is considering bringing forward its fossil fuel car ban to sooner than 2040
The government is considering bringing forward its fossil fuel car ban to sooner than 2040
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Department for Transport estimates another 3,600 home electric car charging points could be installed under the expanded funding programme

Funding for electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints on residential streets is to be doubled to £10m next year, as part of plans announced by the government today to help make charging simpler and more convenient....

To continue reading...

More on Automotive

More news