Government ramps-up on-street EV charge point funding to £10m
Department for Transport estimates another 3,600 home electric car charging points could be installed under the expanded funding programme
Funding for electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints on residential streets is to be doubled to £10m next year, as part of plans announced by the government today to help make charging simpler and more convenient....
More news
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs