Local Climate Report: 'No council is acting at the scale and pace the climate crisis deserves'

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Local climate action has improved, but pace of change means many authorities are set to miss high profile net zero targets for 2030

Local authority-led climate action is "at a crossroads", as cash-strapped councils assess how to build on recent progress and accelerate efforts to deliver on stretching emissions targets for 2030 and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

COP30: World leaders warned failure to tackle climate change amounts to 'deadly negligence'

'Inclusive, actionable, and adaptable': SBTi unveils latest draft for Corporate Net Zero Standard

More on Politics

Conservatives declare 'oil and gas emergency'
Politics

Conservatives declare 'oil and gas emergency'

Kemi Badenoch launches campaign 'to get Britain drilling again', as Labour slams 'same failed Tory energy policy that caused the worst cost of living crisis in a generation'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 November 2025 • 3 min read
Reports: Treasury urged to prioritise axing energy bill levies over mooted VAT cuts
Politics

Reports: Treasury urged to prioritise axing energy bill levies over mooted VAT cuts

Experts warn proposal to remove VAT from energy bills would disproportionately benefit richer households and could result in higher emissions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 November 2025 • 4 min read
CBI chief Rain Newton-Smith: 'Clean energy should be a goal that stands above politics'
Politics

CBI chief Rain Newton-Smith: 'Clean energy should be a goal that stands above politics'

Director-general of Britain's largest business group warns calls to scrap the Climate Change Act and row back on clean energy risk 'undermining investment and undermining opportunity' in the UK

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 October 2025 • 5 min read