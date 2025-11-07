Climate Essentials: 'We've consistently seen the crucial role women play in driving the transition to a green economy'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 3 min read
Climate Essentials: 'We've consistently seen the crucial role women play in driving the transition to a green economy'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Climate Essentials' Anna Campbell and Martina Colman share how recognition has reinforced their award-winning small business' sense of purpose

BusinessGreen: What does winning the Small Business of the Year award mean to you personally and professionally as a team? Climate Essentials: It's incredible recognition of how far we've come as a...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Building trust and transparency in the race to Net Zero: Lessons from the frontline

'I was totally sold on the purpose': Moving from the Royal Navy into renewable energy

More on Skills

ScottishPower to retrain veterans to boost energy workforce
Skills

ScottishPower to retrain veterans to boost energy workforce

EMPower Network Programme to train former military personnel to work on ScottishPower's grid upgrade plans

Amber Rolt
clock 07 November 2025 • 3 min read
'I was totally sold on the purpose': Moving from the Royal Navy into renewable energy
Skills

'I was totally sold on the purpose': Moving from the Royal Navy into renewable energy

Workforce 2030: Invinity Energy Systems procurement specialist Keagan Lumley reflects on his shift from working with nuclear energy as a submariner to storing renewables

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 06 November 2025 • 4 min read
Balfour Beatty's Molly Kirven: 'It felt really inspiring to be surrounded by so many amazing women'
Skills

Balfour Beatty's Molly Kirven: 'It felt really inspiring to be surrounded by so many amazing women'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Rising Star of the Year Molly Kirven discusses watching the energy transition occur in 'real time'

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 06 November 2025 • 2 min read