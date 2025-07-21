Heatwave warnings, solar records, and the zonal pricing fallout

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: July 2025 part two

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read

In BusinessGreen's last Editor’s Briefing before a summer break, the team unpacks the government’s decision to reject zonal pricing and Reform UK's plans to 'strike down' clean power contracts

In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing James discusses the implications of the government's decision to reject proposals for a zonal pricing regime after months of speculation with the publication...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Hard-right MEPs risk doing serious damage to the EU's climate policy agenda

GMB threatens strike action at Teesside wind monopile factory

More on Energy

How Ilika pivoted from materials discovery to building solid-state batteries
Energy

How Ilika pivoted from materials discovery to building solid-state batteries

Ilika CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the firm's 'asset-light' business model and developing solutions that are not just clever but also 'intensely practical and impactful'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 July 2025 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: Google and Brookfield partnership aims to deliver 3GW of US hydropower projects
Energy

Global Briefing: Google and Brookfield partnership aims to deliver 3GW of US hydropower projects

Plus India reaches clean energy milestone, Cargill and PepsiCo explore regenerative corn faming in the US, and businesses warn against ditching the EU Green Claims Directive

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 July 2025 • 6 min read
Contracts for Difference: Government announces plans for longer clean power contracts
Energy

Contracts for Difference: Government announces plans for longer clean power contracts

DESNZ unveils reforms to upcoming clean power contract auction round to boost investor confidence and curb consumer costs

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 July 2025 • 5 min read