How did the UK government perform at COP29? The CCC verdict is in

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Climate Change Committee welcomes renewed efforts from the UK at recent UN Climate Summit, but calls for far more leadership and policy detail in 2025

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has urged the government to build on commitments made at the recent CO29 Climate Summit in Baku by rapidly setting out ambitious, robust, and investable plans to accelerate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

CCS: Two major UK carbon capture projects clear final financial hurdles

BloombergNEF: Global lithium-ion battery prices hit record low in 2024

Most read
01

CCS: Two major UK carbon capture projects clear final financial hurdles

10 December 2024 • 5 min read
02

BloombergNEF: Global lithium-ion battery prices hit record low in 2024

10 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

'It's time to seize the moment': How UK renewables could overtake fossil fuel power in 2024

10 December 2024 • 8 min read
04

Octopus Energy to invest in low carbon aviation fuel specialist NGF

10 December 2024 • 3 min read
05

Green businesses call for 'bold' UK policy leadership to reverse nature degradation

10 December 2024 • 4 min read

More on Policy

How did the UK government perform at COP29? The CCC verdict is in
Policy

How did the UK government perform at COP29? The CCC verdict is in

Climate Change Committee welcomes renewed efforts from the UK at recent UN Climate Summit, but calls for far more leadership and policy detail in 2025

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 December 2024 • 6 min read
Green businesses call for 'bold' UK policy leadership to reverse nature degradation
Policy

Green businesses call for 'bold' UK policy leadership to reverse nature degradation

Aldersgate Group urges government for bold leadership and clear policy support in 2025 and beyond to unlock the potential of a nature-positive economy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 December 2024 • 4 min read
'Slow, underfunded, and confusing': Green campaigners urge government to reform nature-friendly farming schemes
Policy

'Slow, underfunded, and confusing': Green campaigners urge government to reform nature-friendly farming schemes

Coalition of leading environmental groups calls on government to boost funding for Environmental Land Management Scheme

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 December 2024 • 3 min read