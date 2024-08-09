Global Briefing: Analysis suggests China's emissions fell during last quarter

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Global Briefing: Analysis suggests China's emissions fell during last quarter

China's clean tech boom gathers pace, green groups welcome Tim Walz's climate policy record, and fears grow over coral bleaching

Study: China carbon emissions fell one per cent during second quarter China's carbon emissions fell one per cent during the second quarter of the year, delivering the first fall since covid restrictions...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Polling reveals 'clear majority' support for new renewables and grid projects

How Mars cut emissions 16 per cent and still grew its business by 60 per cent

Most read
01

Drax branded UK's 'biggest carbon polluter' in latest biomass subsidy row

09 August 2024 • 6 min read
02

'Wildlife corridors': Campaigners claim road verges could help save Britain's biodiversity

09 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

'Major live music shows can be done differently': Massive Attack tunes up decarbonisation measures for Bristol low-carbon concert

09 August 2024 • 6 min read
04

Archer Aviation unveils plans to deliver Los Angeles electric flying taxis in time for 2026 World Cup

08 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

Reports: Rachel Reeves to bring in legislation to regulate ESG rating agencies

08 August 2024 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Why dismissing local opponents to clean energy as 'NIMBYs' and 'blockers' is unhelpful
Policy

Why dismissing local opponents to clean energy as 'NIMBYs' and 'blockers' is unhelpful

Simply characterising local opponents to clean energy infrastructure as 'NIMBYs' and 'blockers' risks stoking further opposition and slowing the renewables rollout, explains Climate Barometer's Dr Adam Corner

Adam Corner, Climate Barometer
clock 08 August 2024 • 4 min read
How Labour's planning reforms aim to unlock 'a net zero future'
Policy

How Labour's planning reforms aim to unlock 'a net zero future'

Proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework extend far beyond the Green Belt and promise to turbocharge green energy development across the country

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 August 2024 • 11 min read
Planning reform is needed but 'competent experts' are discarded at our peril
Policy

Planning reform is needed but 'competent experts' are discarded at our peril

Labour has pledged to 'face down vested interests' in unblocking the planning system - but environmental experts have an interest in protecting the natural word, explains IEMA CEO Sarah Mukherjee

Sarah Mukherjee, IEMA
clock 05 August 2024 • 4 min read