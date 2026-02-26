Why Europe's flagship climate policy - the ETS - is under threat

The EU's Emissions Trading Scheme is the cornerstone of its decarbonisation policy, but it is currently under fierce pressure for reform from industry groups and some member countries, writes Andrew Warren
The European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) is viewed by some as the most successful carbon saving policy measure created anywhere in the world. But now some of the largest and most powerful...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis