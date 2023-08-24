The green commodity revolution is coming - how can businesses stay ahead of the curve?

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 7 min read
The green commodity revolution is coming - how can businesses stay ahead of the curve?

Bain & Company research contends the shift to green commodities such as low carbon steel, sustainable chemicals, and biofuels is already underway, and 'a turning point' is fast approaching

Whichever way you look, a big shift is on the horizon right across the world's major commodities markets - indeed, in many cases it is already well underway. The rising costs of carbon, growing demand...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

The IRA is a huge boost for CCS - but rockets need firing on all cylinders to deliver at scale

How food firms are working to avoid a perfect storm in UK rivers

Most read
01

Rendesco plots £150m ground-source heat pump rollout for new-build homes

23 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

'Power Move': Ovo to pay 1.5 million customers to use greener off-peak power

22 August 2023 • 3 min read
03

If we can 'just adapt' to climate change, why aren't we?

23 August 2023 • 10 min read
04

Study: Rural residents overestimate local opposition to new onshore wind farms

23 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

NatWest joins forces with Supply Chain Sustainability School to build retrofit skills base

23 August 2023 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

M&S and Wildfarmed confirm regenerative flour to be 'baked into' sourdough range
Supply chain

M&S and Wildfarmed confirm regenerative flour to be 'baked into' sourdough range

Companies expand partnership to introduce flour made from sustainable wheat into more loaves

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 August 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Supply chain

How to solve a problem like indirect emissions from product use?

Emissions generated from the use or products and services are notoriously difficult to measure and report on - yet current approaches are leaving major firms exposed to billions of dollars in climate risk, according to Planet Tracker

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 August 2023 • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Supply chain

'Climate change is wreaking havoc': NFU calls for UK food security target amid severe global challenges

National Farmers Union calls for legal target to ensure at least 60 per cent of food consumed in the UK is homegrown

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 August 2023 • 4 min read