Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Chartered Institute for Marketing warns sector is facing a sustainability skills gap

Poll of marketing professionals reveals major concern around risk of greenwashing within a sector that is increasingly tasked with promoting sustainability progress

The UK's Chartered Institute of Marketing in the UK has raised the alarm around a "sustainability skills gap" within the marketing industry, as it published results of a survey that highlights significant concern among marketing professionals who are increasingly being tasked with communicating on environmental issues.

The results of the poll, which was published last week, found that sustainability-focused marketing campaigns have entered the mainstream, with three quarters of respondents noting they had delivered sustainability work in the last five years and 55 per cent reporting that they recognised that sustainability is an increasing business priority.

And yet 49 per cent of the 210 marketing executives polled said they were wary of working on sustainability-focused projects due to fear of their company or clients being accused of participating in 'greenwash', where firms mislead consumers about their green credentials. Meanwhile, just under half reported coming under pressure in their role to communicate either their own company or clients' sustainability credentials.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, there is significant demand within the marketing sector for better training and education on how to effectively and accurately deliver sustainable campaigns communications. Two in five marketeers told the CIM they wanted to attain a qualification in 'green' marketing.

Chris Daly, CEO at the Chartered Instritue of Marketing, said the findings pointed to a major sustainability skills gap in the industry.

"As marketers, we are all responsible for being proactive in implementing positive changes and embracing environmentally friendly working practices," he said. "If the marketing profession is to deliver meaningful and tangible change at scale then, as an industry, we must do more to address the sustainability skills gap and ensure that marketers are equipped with the skills they need to work confidently on environmental campaigns which can encourage others, and drive the positive responsible behavioural changes needed within society." 

The study, which also polled 2,000 UK adults to gauge consumer expectations of green marketing campaigns, argues that companies that can best demonstrate their sustainability efforts are likely to both retain top talent and attract new recruits.

Forty-eight per cent of jobseekers and current employees surveyed said they were more willing to work for a company they knew had a strong sustainability credentials,.

In related news, a separate study published this week has highlighted significant confusion around the way the sustainability credentials of home goods and materials are communicated.

The survey of 2,015 adults commissioned by PR agency Unhooked Communications found that half of consumers believe the sustainability credentials of products and materials used in the home may be misleading or inaccurate.

More than a quarter said they did not know where to check for proof of sustainability claims for products, and 23 per cent said they did not understand sustainability language and terminology.

This is despite two thirds of respondents claiming they would be be likely to check the sustainability or environmental impact of appliances before buying them and more than half saying they would check green credentials before buying building materials or home furnishings.

"Our research shows shoppers will check several sources when researching the sustainability credentials of products and materials for the home," said Claire Gamble, managing director of Unhooked Communications. "It's therefore important for businesses in the construction and home interiors industries to have consistent messaging and proof points across multiple channels, including their website and social media, as well as third party channels, such as review sites and media outlets. Awards and accreditations can also help to build trust and credibility."

