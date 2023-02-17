Global Briefing: EU finalises fossil fuel car ban plan

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Global Briefing: EU finalises fossil fuel car ban plan

EU 2035 car ban clears final hurdle Plans to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine cars across the EU from 2035 cleared their final major hurdle this week, as MEPs approved a new law that formalises...

A boulder in the path of climate progress

Salesforce, Microsoft get creative with clean energy procurement

More on Automotive

'Carmakers need to catch up': Energy industry insists UK not being 'left behind' on EV charging infrastructure
Automotive

'Carmakers need to catch up': Energy industry insists UK not being 'left behind' on EV charging infrastructure

Innovators in electric vehicle (EV) services deny suggestions the UK is being “left behind” and claim future consumers will consciously and unconsciously participate in energy flexibility.

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 February 2023 • 3 min read
In the mix: Volvo Trucks and Cemex debut electric concrete mixer
Automotive

In the mix: Volvo Trucks and Cemex debut electric concrete mixer

New cement mixer - the Volvo FMX Electric - will begin operating in Berlin later this month

Amber Rolt
clock 16 February 2023 • 2 min read
The Severn Bridge - credit: Wayne Jackson
Automotive

Red light: Welsh Government puts brakes on new roads to support nature and climate goals

Roads Review blocks two dozen new projects in order to cut Wales’ transport emissions and protect ‘vital’ habitats

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 February 2023 • 3 min read