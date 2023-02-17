Environment Secretary: Private finance should power nature goals

The Environment Secretary has called on business leaders, financiers, and philanthropists to step up their investments in nature restoration, arguing it is essential that "not just the usual players" mobilise funds to meet the 2030 global biodiversity goals agreed at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit last year.

Speaking to journalists on Friday morning, Thérèse Coffey defended the UK's track record on mobilising private finance for nature protection and signalled the government would not change its private sector nature financing ambitions nor its domestic environmental goals in the wake of the historic summit, held in Montreal in December.

She stressed the importance of leveraging private finance to meet nature goals, and pointed to the ongoing reform of agricultural subsidies in England as an example of how the government was pioneering new approaches to raising much-needed funds for nature restoration from new players.

"It is critical we get the financiers and businesses to really become a key element of [resource mobilisation for nature], partly because a lot of our nature-based solutions will achieve biodiversity, as well as reduce emissions," she said. "And, frankly, [the UK] is playing a different role in many ways with the changes in what we're doing on agricultural funding in this country - moving on that journey from guaranteed payments to payments for ecosystem services."

Coffey today took part in a high-profile biodiversity finance meeting hosted by the UK government in central London, which brought together environment ministers from a number of countries, including the US, France, Canada, Fiji, the Maldives, Ecuador, and Gabon.

Centred on the question of how to raise the tens of billions of dollars of private finance for nature protection required to meet the global goal to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030, the meeting was also attended by business leaders, philanthropies, and financiers including executives from the World Bank, Ikea, Mars, Nestle, HSBC, Lloyd's of London, and Lloyds Banking Group.

At COP15, governments acknowledged the bulk of funds required to meet the treaty's apex goal of halting and reversing nature loss by 2030 would need to come from the private sector. Signatories to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework committed to "leveraging private finance, promoting blended finance, implementing strategies for raising new and additional resources, and encouraging the private sector to invest in biodiversity, including through impact funds and other instruments".

Roundtable discussions held under Chatham House rules today were designed to advance progress towards this goal, by identifying how more finance could be leveraged, and by whom and with what instruments. Ministers, business leaders, bankers, and philanthropies all discussed a range of options, including nature finance packages to restore forests, payment for ecosystem services, the wider embrace of nature-positive agricultural practices, and the wider use of genetic information from plants and animals to minimise impacts on nature.

In response to BusinessGreen's question about whether the government would raise its ambition for private sector nature finance mobilisation ambitions in the wake of the Treaty's pledge to collectively mobilise $200bn a year from public and private sources by 2030, Coffey said it was "important to remember the [Montreal-Kunming pact] is a global framework".

"We will play our role to mobilise that," she added. "But it is critical that it is not just the usual players, which is why we've got financial institutions here as well."

The UK Environmental Improvement Plan published last month reiterated the government's pledge to work to raise £500m annually in private finance for nature restoration by 2027, rising to $1bn for nature by 2030. More details are expected to be published on how it will work with the private sector to meet these goals as part of a new Green Finance Strategy slated for the end of March.

The UK was praised at COP15 for being a driving force for an ambitious global agreement which included a goal to protect 30 per cent on land and sea by 2030. But the government has faced significant criticism at home from campaigners who have argued there is a mismatch between the country's international ambitions and its domestic targets and policies. A fresh set of Environmental Targets established at the tail end of last year for England and Wales did not include goals for habitat protection nor water quality, for example.

In response to questions about whether the UK might legislate to deliver the '30 by 30' target, Coffey said she wanted to move from policymaking to delivery. "Frankly, I want to get on and 'do', not just keep doing more and more legislation," she said. "Because we've got plenty of powers, we've got plenty of policies - we've just got to act now."

The Environment Secretary singled out improving the quality of protected areas around the country, and the ongoing roll out of the UK's post-Brexit farming subsidy reforms as key areas for action.

In closing remarks at this morning's meeting, which was followed by a reception hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace, event chair Dame Amelia Fawcett reflected that three broad themes had emerged over the course of the morning.

"The first is to urgently accelerate the transition to nature positive and net zero economies," she said. "The second is that the private sector has a role to play in transitioning away from high carbon nature negative to net zero, nature positive. And finally, but by no means least, high integrity investment must be scaled up along with alignment of existing financial flows with global climate and biodiversity goals."

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, told BusinessGreen on the sidelines of the event that discussions had evolved in the two months since COP15 Summit to become more explicitly focused on delivery, noting that countries' historic failure to meet previous global biodiversity targets had loomed large over the talks.

"The question that is being asked in the wake of COP15 is what's different here?" he said. "The focus on delivery now has to be much more firm, it has to be much more mainstream, it has to be much more linked to economic and social priorities. I think the conversation that we've heard here today really underlines that and the extent to which we've moved beyond arguing about the targets into really getting serious about the delivery."