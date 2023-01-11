'A North Sea energy sector focused on renewables': Scottish Government plots 'just transition' for oil and gas

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
The Cromarty Firth - also known by some as the 'oil rig graveyard’ - near Invergordon in the Highlands of Scotland | Credit: iStock
Image:

The Cromarty Firth - also known by some as the 'oil rig graveyard’ - near Invergordon in the Highlands of Scotland | Credit: iStock

The Scottish Government has set out its vision for a 'just transition' away from oil and gas and towards becoming a net exporter of green energy

The Scottish Government is considering plans to deliver a further 20GW of renewable power and 5GW of hydrogen production capacity by the end of the decade, as part of a sweeping draft energy strategy aimed...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

