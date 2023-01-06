Going underground: Gravitricity and VSL tout novel UK green hydrogen storage plan

Gravitricity has joined forces with infrastructure giant VSL Systems UK to draw up designs that could potentially see hundreds of purpose-built, underground hydrogen stores developed across the UK.

The Edinburgh-based energy storage specialist announced earlier this week that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with VSL Systems UK, which is part of the French Bouygues Construction group, to complete the design of a series of purpose-built, underground lined rock shafts.

The two firms also hope to build a large scale demonstrator in the next two years, before embarking on a nationwide commercial rollout of underground hydrogen storage shafts.

Gravitricity is touting its storage technology - known as FlexiStore - as a possible solution to the challenge of storing large quantities of green hydrogen that can be accessed to provide fuel for industrial plants or power during periods of reduced renewables generation.

The company, which has been developing systems that use old mine shafts as a novel means of storing energy by harnessing the pull of gravity, claims its hydrogen storage technology would offer a larger and more secure storage solution to above ground options, as well as being more flexible than plans to harness subterranean salt caverns to store the gas.

The proposed underground shafts would be around six metres in diameter, 365 metres deep and lined with steel, Gravitricity explained. It estimated that a single store would be able to hold up to 100 tonnes of green hydrogen, which the company believes could be sufficient to refuel more than 1,000 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) or to power up to 500 buses for a week.

The company said that, according to its calculations, the construction of 1,000 of its FlexiStores could be enough to meet a quarter of the UK government's predicted hydrogen storage needs for 2050. Figures from National Grid suggest that the UK could need between 12TWh and 51TWh of hydrogen storage capacity by mid-century to deliver on net zero goals.

"Green hydrogen will be a vital fuel of the future in industrial applications and in heavy transport, where electrification is just not feasible, or where industrial grey hydrogen is already used," said Charlie Blair, managing director for Gravitricity.

He added that the design of the purpose-built lined rock shafts could prove to be the safest and most affordable way to store large volumes of hydrogen near to where it will be required.

Based on Gravitricity's designs, he said the shafts could be constructed almost anywhere as they are not dependant on specific geological locations, unlike alternative storage options such as salt caverns. The company also said single or multiple FlexiStores could be built close to renewable-powered green hydrogen production facilities, hydrogen-powered industrial hubs, and commercial hydrogen filling stations.

According to Gravitricity, a single FlexiStore could store the green hydrogen generated by a 460MW offshore wind farm and could be emptied and refilled daily, whilst multiple stores could soak up large amounts of otherwise wasted or 'constrained' wind power.

"It is difficult to transport hydrogen," Blair continued. "It therefore makes sense to locate hydrogen storage systems close to sources of renewable power - which can generate green hydrogen - and to potential users."

Gravitricity recently completed a £300,000 feasibility study, conducted with ARUP and funded by the UK government's HySupply programme, which it said showed how it would be technically and commercially feasible to store large amounts of compressed hydrogen in an underground lined rock shaft.

The firm said it was now actively seeking funding along with VSL to build the first scale demonstrator project in the UK with a view to eventually progressing to a nationwide rollout. The company added that it is already in advanced discussions with Cumbrian steel specialists Bendalls Engineering to fabricate the linings for the rock shafts.

"If green hydrogen is to become a mass market fuel of the future, then we need to find ways to store it safely and in large quantities close to where it is needed," Blair added.

Peter Hughes, managing director of VSL UK, welcomed the partnership agreement to develop what he described as "pioneering ground engineering solutions for renewable energy generation and storage".

"This project is fully aligned with the VSL vision to focus our engineering capabilities and solutions on the global transition to a low carbon future," he said.