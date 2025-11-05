Government unveils plan for second national forest in the Oxford-Cambridge corridor

Defra advances £1bn plan for new national forests designed to boost carbon sequestration and improve access to nature for new homes
The government has today announced is to develop its second National Forest between Oxford and Cambridge, in support of plans to develop new towns and transport links between the two cities. Defra confirmed...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis