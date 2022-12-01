Survey: Buyers willing to pay 10.5 per cent more for low carbon homes

The housing market may be facing its first serious headwinds in decades, but the cost-of-living crisis means buyers are still willing to pay a sizeable premium for low carbon homes, according to new research published yesterday by financial services provider Legal & General.

The results of a polling exercise conducted by Legal & General Capital in partnership with YouGov reveal that increasing numbers of home buyers and renters are considering carbon emissions and energy efficiency when purchasing homes.

The poll of 2,405 people carried out between July and August 2022 found that buyers looking for a new home were willing to pay a 10.5 per cent premium for a low carbon property, and renters were willing to pay a 13 per cent premium to live in a 'greener' home.

When asked for their rationale for wanting a lower-carbon home, 65 per cent of respondents said they wanted to help tackle climate change and 37 per cent said they wanted to pay less in energy bills.

John Alker, head of sustainability at Legal & General Capital, said the research underscored the business case for investors and developers to invest in low carbon homes.

"The research also shows that clarity is key when it comes to low carbon and energy efficiency," he added. "Energy Performance Certificates are not well understood - they need reforming to better reflect real world energy consumption and to help incentivise adoption of low-carbon technology. We need to ensure that climate and energy considerations are central to the housing market."

Energy efficient and sustainable features are now more important than the size of the property for most consumers, according to the survey.

Legal & General Capital said it hopes the findings would be reflected in the value of homes in the future and inform the ongoing consultation on updates to the UK national supplement to the Red Book, the global framework for asset valuation.

Energy demand in buildings is responsible for 20 per cent of the UK's emissions, but a dearth of market mechanisms to incentivise landlords and resident homeowners to deliver 'green' retrofits that would make homes more energy efficient has led to limited progress on making homes less carbon intensive.

The government this week announced plans for a £1bn extension to the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) energy efficiency grant scheme that would make more homes eligible for support and recently confirmed a goal to cut UK energy demand by 15 per cent by 2030. But experts warned significantly bolder policy interventions were needed in the form of more demanding regulations and more generous incentives were required to drive energy efficiency improvements at the pace and scale to meet the new target.

Campaigners have also called on the government to reform the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) scheme that provides buyers with information on a property's energy efficiency to better reflect real world use and provide credit for homes that install clean technologies such as heat pumps.