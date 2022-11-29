COP15: Pressure mounts on UK to bolster nature protection ahead of critical global summit

Cecilia Keating
clock • 8 min read
COP15: Pressure mounts on UK to bolster nature protection ahead of critical global summit

PM faces calls to attend Montreal Summit and publish overdue domestic nature goals, as research highlights benefits of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030

Rishi Sunak is facing mounting pressure to attend the critical COP15 Biodiversity Summit which is set to kick off next Wednesday in Montreal, with campaigners calling on the Prime Minister demonstrate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Forget me not: The importance of COP15

COP27: The voices that were missing

Most read
01

'Landmark achievement': Rolls-Royce and easyJet hail successful hydrogen jet engine test

28 November 2022 • 3 min read
02

Shell to acquire European biogas giant Nature Energy in $2bn deal

29 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Berry Bros. & Rudd uncorks plan to promote regenerative winemaking

29 November 2022 • 2 min read
04

Sizewell C: Government confirms plan to take £670m stake in nuclear power project

29 November 2022 • 5 min read
05

Not all carbon removals are created equally

29 November 2022 • 7 min read

More on Biodiversity

Forget me not: The importance of COP15
Biodiversity

Forget me not: The importance of COP15

The RSPB's Mark Varney sets out why the outcome of the upcoming biodiversity talks in Montreal matters for anyone with a stake in the UK food system

Mark Varney, RSPB
clock 30 November 2022 • 4 min read
The Nature Conservancy debuts new Hawaii coral reef insurance plan
Biodiversity

The Nature Conservancy debuts new Hawaii coral reef insurance plan

Hawaii will receive pay-outs of up to US$2m for reef restoration if tropical storms hit, building on the world’s first reef insurance policy covering hurricane damage in Mexico.

Amber Rolt
clock 23 November 2022 • 4 min read
Campaigners and businesses step up calls for 'Paris Agreement for nature'
Biodiversity

Campaigners and businesses step up calls for 'Paris Agreement for nature'

Architects of Paris Agreement urge world leaders to deliver equally ambitious treaty for nature at upcoming COP15 Biodiversity Summit

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 November 2022 • 4 min read