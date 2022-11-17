'Risks deterring investment': Green economy reacts to Autumn Statement 2022

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 13 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Image:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Business groups and green campaigners are left underwhelmed by an Autumn Statement that promised action on nuclear and energy efficiency, but little else

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today promised to place clean technologies and energy efficiency at the heart of the government's attempts to ensure the looming economic recession facing the UK is as short and...

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: PPAs and the corporate renewables revolution

Global Briefing: France advances solar car park plan

