Support for efforts to slash methane emissions over the next decade is growing, with around 150 governments now signed up to a global UN-backed pledge to tackle the potent climate pollutant, it was announced at COP27 in Egypt this afternoon.

First launched with just over 100 national backers at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow a year ago, the Global Methane Pledge commits signatories to collectively reducing emissions of the gas by 30 per cent between 2020 and 2030.

Due to the global warming potential of methane - which is estimated to be 84 times greater than CO2 over a 20 year timescale - driving down emissions of the gas worldwide within the next decade is seen as critical to limiting global average temperature increases to 1.5C and delivering a net zero emission economy.

At an event held today at the COP27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh to mark a year since the Pledge was first launched, US Climate Envoy John Kerry revealed that 150 nations have now signed up to the pledge.

Kerry said the partners behind the Pledge are now working on methane reduction pathways for the global waste sector and the agriculture and food industry, both of which are among the leading contributors to methane emissions alongside oil and gas.

"Implementation of the Pledge is now really moving forward," said Kerry at the event. "Together we challenge every country to return to COP28 next year with a national methane action plan, methane in their NDC and reduction plans that are underway."

Other existing members of the Pledge include the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Germany, and France.

It means fewer than 50 national governments worldwide have still yet to commit to the initiative. However, the hold-outs include some of the world's biggest emitters, such as Russia, India, and China.

Speaking at today's event, EU Commission Vice President for a Grean Deal Frans Timmermans called on all countries to join the Global Methane Pledge and disclose their plans to tackle the pollutant.

"Methane is the cheapest and fastest way to slow down global warming in the years ahead," said Timmermans. "If we are serious, we can reduce the accelerating global warming by doing simple proven things in agriculture, energy and waste sectors."

"Those countries not yet in a global methane pledge, less than 50, observing our proceedings here in this room today outside or online: please join us," he added. "We are a club focused on cooperation, on helping everyone in the areas of greatest need and the results come very quickly. Little efforts; great results."

In a surprise move, Kerry invited China's special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua to the stage, who indicated through an interpreter the world's second biggest economy's national methane plan is completed and awaiting final approval, although he stopped short of publicly signing up to the Pledge.

Xie provided few specific details on the Chinese government's overarching methane reduction target, but said the draft plan would focus on collecting better data to verify an accurate baseline, and that the document is currently going through "legislative as well as administrative processes".

Concerns have been raised that by setting a collective methane reduction target, the pledge risks letting individual signatories off the hook for taking ambitious action to combat the pollutant, resulting in less transparency and accountability from governments.

But reports last week suggest the US and the EU are working on a joint agreement that would build on the existing Global Methane Pledge by committing them to stepping up their own efforts to slash emissions of methane from the fossil fuel sector, with hopes other nations will join the agreement.

International and domestic measures slated for potential inclusion in the agreement could include policies to stop routine venting and flaring of methane in the oil and gas sector, and requirements for firms to fix leaks in their gas pipeline and other infrastructure, according to Reuters.

In addition, Canada's minster for climate and the environment Steven Guilbeault announced a $4m contribution to the Climate & Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) - which manages the Global Methane Pledge - to support work aimed at helping small island states reduce their short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs), including methane, black carbon, tropospheric ozone and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

Earlier this week, the UK, Japan, Monaco, Norway also announced new funding pledges for the CCAC trust totalling $5.75m, while Finland and the Netherlands are expected to add contributions in the near future. The US alone plans to provide $3m, according to CCAC.

The CCAC views reducing SLCP emissions as an effective pathway for avoiding up to 0.6C of predicted global warming in the near term, and slowing sea level increases by 20 per cent by mid-century.

Other attendees at the event included Norway's climate and environment minister Espen Barth Eide, Japan foreign minister Takeshi Akahori, Nigeria oil and gas ministry representative Aduda Gabriel Tanimu, and Vietnam's deputy director general for climate change Pham Van Tan.