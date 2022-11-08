'Zero tolerance for greenwashing': Understanding the UN's red lines on net zero target-setting

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the launch of the guidelines at COP27 | Credit: UN Climate Change
Image:

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the launch of the guidelines at COP27 | Credit: UN Climate Change

The UN High Level Expert Group on Net Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities has today unveiled its recommendations for businesses, financial firms, cities, and regions looking to set robust net zero goals

The crackdown on greenwashing stepped up a gear today, with the remaining wriggle room for major corporate emitters to hide their ongoing fossil fuel investments, high carbon lobbying activities, and low...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

COP27: Sunak declares climate action 'right thing to do', but absence of fresh pledges mars start of Summit

Microsoft and Salesforce step up climate data efforts ahead of COP27

Most read
01

UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

04 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

Food giants team up to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' for farmers

07 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Game-changing': Transport for London revs up latest electric bus plans

02 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

Packaging with purpose

03 November 2022 • 7 min read
05

Why net zero makes sense to Phoenix

02 November 2022 • 8 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleveley meets US Climate Envoy John Kerry at COP27 | Credit: UK Government, Flickr
Management

COP27: First Movers Coalition expands with green concrete purchasing pledge

Group confirms around $12bn worth of deals have been inked in support of next generation clean technologies since scheme launched last year

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 November 2022 • 3 min read
Green Shipping Corridors: UK, US, Norway, and the Netherlands promise zero emission trading routes
Shipping

Green Shipping Corridors: UK, US, Norway, and the Netherlands promise zero emission trading routes

UK and US announce launch of new Green Shipping Corridor Task Force on the sidelines of COP27

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 November 2022 • 3 min read
Is the Jet Zero Strategy stuck on the runway?
Aviation

Is the Jet Zero Strategy stuck on the runway?

Aviation industry calls on government to help accelerate uptake of more sustainable fuels and zero emission technologies

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 November 2022 • 6 min read