Decarbonisation, not deindustrialisation: How upskilling holds the key to the green jobs revolution

Major new report from Resolution Foundation and LSE argues UK is set to experience a surge in the number of green jobs, but the transition needs to be carefully managed
What constitutes a 'green' job? It is a trickier question to answer than it at first appears. Various studies have defined the term differently resulting in wildly difference estimates as to how many people...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial