A strong Global Biodiversity Framework and the right policies can build a nature-positive economy

clock • 4 min read

Coherent government policies are required to push whole sectors towards ‘nature-positive' business models, write WWF's Cristianne Close, IKEA's Christina Niemela Strom and H&M’s Leyla Ertur

According to the World Economic Forum, transitioning to a ‘nature-positive' economy -could generate annual business opportunities worldwide worth over $10tr and create 395 million jobs by 2030. And with...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Danish electric ferry breaks record for longest trip on single battery charge

20 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Reports: Prime Minister planning to slash £1bn from existing energy efficiency schemes to fund new insulation drive

16 June 2022 • 4 min read
03

Going Under: 200,000 homes and businesses at risk of rising sea levels

15 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Greener wheat: Nestle launches new regenerative farming initiative

15 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Plans for giant battery storage project aims to usurp gas hub proposals

16 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Biodiversity

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres | Credit: UN
Biodiversity

'We cannot afford to wait': UN confirms COP15 biodiversity summit to take place in Canada

Decision to relocate crucial talks to Canada later this year spark renewed hopes of adopting crucial treaty to combat nature loss

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 June 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Investor groups warn government against adding natural gas to 'Green Taxonomy'

'Natural gas is not green' CEOs declare, as they urge ministers to keep planned taxonomy rooted in science

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 21 June 2022 • 3 min read
Montreal skyline | iStock
Biodiversity

COP15: Much-delayed global biodiversity summit set to be relocated to Montreal

Reports suggest repeatedly delayed Kunming Summit is now set to be hosted in Montreal this December

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 June 2022 • 2 min read