'Wildly irresponsible': How top banks could be risking billions on the petrochemicals industry

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

ClientEarth and FairFin claims world's top banks are exposing themselves to major stranded asset risk by backing major petrochemicals projects

Scores of the world's biggest banks are exposing themselves to massive stranded asset risks by continuing to invest tens of billions of Euros in petrochemicals companies such as INEOS and Borealis, which...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Floating wind: Government opens up £160m funding and unveils industry champion

'Get serious': Housing firms call on government to deliver £2.3bn home retrofit programme

Most read
01

HSBC AM head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Not so moral money?

20 May 2022 • 11 min read
03

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
04

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

The heat is on: Netherlands set to ban fossil fuel boilers from 2026

18 May 2022 • 4 min read

More on Risk

HSBC headquarters, London | Credit: HSBC
Investment

Reports: HSBC suspends responsible investing head after controversial climate speech

Senior HSBC executives disavow Stuart Kirk's comments last week complaining that throughout his career there had always been 'some nutjob telling me about the end of the world'

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 23 May 2022 • 2 min read
Not so moral money?
Risk

Not so moral money?

Stuart Kirk's insistence investors do not need to worry about climate risk fundamentally misunderstands both climate change and risk

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 May 2022 • 11 min read
HSBC headquarters, London | Credit: HSBC
Risk

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

Experts slam 'totally bizarre' analysis that rejected the idea investors should worry about climate risks

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 May 2022 • 3 min read