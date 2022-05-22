OVO launches Tech Academy green apprenticeships scheme

Energy giant OVO has launched a major new apprenticeship programme in a bid to inspire more people to take up a green career in software engineering and clean technology development.

The OVO Tech Academy opened on Friday for applications for level 4 software developers, with the first tranche of new apprentices pencilled in to start in July, the company said.

No prior experience in technology or software engineering is needed in order to apply, and all successful applicants will receive a "competitive salary" with all training fully paid for by the government's apprenticeship levy from day one, OVO explained.

Christina Scott, chief product and technology officer at OVO, said she hoped the new apprenticeship scheme would help attract more diverse talent into careers in clean tech and green energy.

"I'm passionate about supporting and inspiring more diverse talent to pursue careers in technology and opening doors to those without backgrounds in engineering," she said. "By launching the OVO Tech Academy we want to set up pathways for success, ensuring our future apprentices have the tools, support and advice on hand to thrive here at OVO."

The scheme has been developed in partnership with apprenticeship specialist Makers.

Kay Lack, director of training at Makers, added that the aim was to give apprentices "brilliant tech skills and challenge them to be the person that they want to be and help them create a brilliant career in the tech industry".