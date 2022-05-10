'Kicking the can down the road': Why a dash for gas to boost energy security would be a risky business

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

TransitionZero analysis finds shifting from coal straight to renewables everywhere around the world is far cheaper than using gas as a 'bridge fuel'

Shifting away from coal power straight to clean power sources such as wind and solar can save money almost everywhere in the world, further undermining the case for investing in fossil gas power capacity...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Battery storage: 350MW Warwickshire site gets green light, as Santander funnels £27m into sector

BRE to build out Future Homes plans with new 'net zero ready' pilot project

Most read
01

Unilever to trial 'warmer' ice cream freezers in bid to slash CO2 and energy use

06 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'

04 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

Ørsted to trial growth of coral reef at base of offshore wind turbines

05 May 2022 • 3 min read
04

Survey reveals 'huge gap' between business leaders and the public on sustainability

04 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

EnergyAware: John Lewis and Waitrose launch staff energy-saving training programme

05 May 2022 • 2 min read

More on Energy

Credit: iStock
Energy

Gridlock: Could electricity infrastructure bottlenecks derail the UK's net zero agenda?

The UK's new clean energy targets must be matched by a major electricity infrastructure and demand-side flexibility blitz, experts have warned

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 09 May 2022 • 7 min read
Energy prices are soaring worldwide | Credit: iStock
Energy

Survey: Global energy industry leaders demand government action to address soaring costs

World Energy Council research indicates growing confidence that Covid, climate, and conflict will accelerate net zero transition, but also highlights industry's renewed interest in fossil fuels

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 May 2022 • 4 min read
IPPR
Policy

Why the Chancellor's approach to energy policy is so flawed

The Chancellor's 'wait and see' approach to dealing with the gas price crisis could have devastating impacts on families crippled by ever-rising energy bills, argues the IPPR's Josh Emden

Josh Emden, IPPR
clock 05 May 2022 • 4 min read